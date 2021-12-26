Panchang December 26: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for December 26 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Saptami of Krishna Paksha upto 08:08 PM after which Ashtami will start. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect. Ayushmana Yoga will be in effect upto 10:24 AM after which Saubhagya will start . Karana Vishti will cast its effect till 08:13 AM, after which Bava will cast its effect upto 08:08 PM,after which Balava will commence Moon will transit over Virgo.
Sunrise: 07:12
Sunset: 17:32
Tithi: Krishna Paksha Saptami (upto 08:08 PM), Ashtami
Nakshatra: Uttara Phalguni
Yoga Ayushmana (upto 10:24 AM), Saubhagya
Karana Vishti (upto 08:13 AM), Bava (upto 08:08 PM), Balava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:01 PM to 12:42 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:05 PM to 02:46 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:14 PM to 05:32 PM
Moon sign Leo (upto 11:14 AM), Virgo
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Before 11:14 AM: Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces; After 11:14 AM: Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn (before 11:14 AM), Aquarius (after 11:14 AM)
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +919910094779