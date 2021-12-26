Panchang December 26: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Saptami of Krishna Paksha upto 08:08 PM after which Ashtami will start. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect. Ayushmana Yoga will be in effect upto 10:24 AM after which Saubhagya will start . Karana Vishti will cast its effect till 08:13 AM, after which Bava will cast its effect upto 08:08 PM,after which Balava will commence Moon will transit over Virgo.

Sunrise: 07:12

Sunset: 17:32

Tithi: Krishna Paksha Saptami (upto 08:08 PM), Ashtami

Nakshatra: Uttara Phalguni

Yoga Ayushmana (upto 10:24 AM), Saubhagya

Karana Vishti (upto 08:13 AM), Bava (upto 08:08 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:01 PM to 12:42 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:05 PM to 02:46 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:14 PM to 05:32 PM

Moon sign Leo (upto 11:14 AM), Virgo

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Before 11:14 AM: Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces; After 11:14 AM: Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn (before 11:14 AM), Aquarius (after 11:14 AM)

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779