Panchang December 4: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Amavasya of Krishna Paksha upto 1:12 PM after which Pratipada will start. Anuradha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 10:48 AM after which Jyeshtha will start . Sukarma Yoga to remain till 08:41 AM after which Dhriti will start. Karana Nagava will cast its effect till 01:12 PM, after which Kinstughna will cast its effect till upto 11:19 PM, after which Moon will transit over Scorpio.

Sunrise: 06:59

Sunset: 17:24

Tithi: Krishna Amavasya (upto 1:12 PM), Amavasya,Pratipada

Nakshatra: Anuradha (upto 10:48 AM), Jyeshtha

Yoga Sukarma (upto 08:41 AM), Dhriti

Karana Nagava (upto 01:12 PM), Kinstughna (upto 11:19 PM)

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:50 AM to 12:32 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:55 PM to 02:37 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:35 AM to 10:53 AM

Moon sign Scorpio

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Aries

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

