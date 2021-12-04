Panchang December 4: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for December 4 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Amavasya of Krishna Paksha upto 1:12 PM after which Pratipada will start. Anuradha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 10:48 AM after which Jyeshtha will start . Sukarma Yoga to remain till 08:41 AM after which Dhriti will start. Karana Nagava will cast its effect till 01:12 PM, after which Kinstughna will cast its effect till upto 11:19 PM, after which Moon will transit over Scorpio.
Sunrise: 06:59
Sunset: 17:24
Tithi: Krishna Amavasya (upto 1:12 PM), Amavasya,Pratipada
Nakshatra: Anuradha (upto 10:48 AM), Jyeshtha
Yoga Sukarma (upto 08:41 AM), Dhriti
Karana Nagava (upto 01:12 PM), Kinstughna (upto 11:19 PM)
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:50 AM to 12:32 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:55 PM to 02:37 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:35 AM to 10:53 AM
Moon sign Scorpio
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Aries
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +919910094779