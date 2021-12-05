Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang December 5: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for December 5 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Karana Nagava will cast its effect till 01:12 PM, after which Kinstughna will cast its effect till upto 11:19 PM, after which Moon will transit over Scorpio.
Published on Dec 05, 2021 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Pratipada of Shukla Paksha upto 09:27 AM after which Dwitiya will start. Jyeshtha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 07:47 AM after which Mula will start . Karana Bava will cast its effect till 09:27 AM, after which Balava will cast its effect till upto 07:37 PM, after which Moon will transit over Sagittarius.

Sunrise: 06:59 

Sunset: 17:24 

Tithi: Shukla Pratipada (upto 09:27 AM), Dwitiya 

Nakshatra: Jyeshtha (upto 07:47 AM), Mula 

Yoga Shula

Karana Bava (upto 09:27 AM), Balava (upto 07:37 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:51 AM to 12:33 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:56 PM to 02:37 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:06 PM to 05:24 PM

Moon sign Sagittarius (after 7:47 AM)

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Meena

Unfavourable Moon sign Taurus

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

