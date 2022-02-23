Panchang February 23: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Saptami of Krishna Paksha upto 04:56 PM after which Ashtami will start. Vishakha will be in effect upto 02:41 PM, after which Anuradha will start. Dhruva Yoga will be in effect upto 08:26 PM after which Vyaghata will start. Karana Bava will be in effect upto 04:56 AM, after which Balava will commence Moon will transit over Scorpio.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunrise: 06:52

Sunset: 18:17

Tithi: Krishna Saptami (upto 04:56 PM), Ashtami

Nakshatra: Vishakha (upto 02:41 PM), Anuradha

Yoga Dhruva (upto 08:26 AM), Vyaghata

Karana Bava (upto 04:56 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:14 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:35 PM to 02:00 PM

Moon sign Scorpio (after 08:56 AM)

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Aries

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477