Panchang February 23: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Saptami of Krishna Paksha upto 04:56 PM after which Ashtami will start. Vishakha will be in effect upto 02:41 PM, after which Anuradha will start. Dhruva Yoga will be in effect upto 08:26 PM after which Vyaghata will start. Karana Bava will be in effect upto 04:56 AM, after which Balava will commence Moon will transit over Scorpio.
Sunrise: 06:52
Sunset: 18:17
Tithi: Krishna Saptami (upto 04:56 PM), Ashtami
Nakshatra: Vishakha (upto 02:41 PM), Anuradha
Yoga Dhruva (upto 08:26 AM), Vyaghata
Karana Bava (upto 04:56 PM), Balava
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:14 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:35 PM to 02:00 PM
Moon sign Scorpio (after 08:56 AM)
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Aries
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
