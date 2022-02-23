Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Panchang February 23: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
horoscope

Panchang February 23: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for February 23 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Saptami of Krishna Paksha upto 04:56 PM after which Ashtami will start.
Today is Saptami of Krishna Paksha upto 04:56 PM after which Ashtami will start.
Published on Feb 23, 2022 05:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Saptami of Krishna Paksha upto 04:56 PM after which Ashtami will start. Vishakha will be in effect upto 02:41 PM, after which Anuradha will start. Dhruva Yoga will be in effect upto 08:26 PM after which Vyaghata will start. Karana Bava will be in effect upto 04:56 AM, after which Balava  will commence Moon will transit over Scorpio.

Sunrise: 06:52 

Sunset: 18:17

 Tithi: Krishna Saptami (upto 04:56 PM), Ashtami

 Nakshatra: Vishakha (upto 02:41 PM), Anuradha

 Yoga Dhruva (upto 08:26 AM), Vyaghata

Karana Bava (upto 04:56 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:14 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:35 PM to 02:00 PM

Moon sign Scorpio (after 08:56 AM)

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Aries

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology hindu calendar + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out