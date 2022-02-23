Panchang February 23: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for February 23 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Saptami of Krishna Paksha upto 04:56 PM after which Ashtami will start. Vishakha will be in effect upto 02:41 PM, after which Anuradha will start. Dhruva Yoga will be in effect upto 08:26 PM after which Vyaghata will start. Karana Bava will be in effect upto 04:56 AM, after which Balava will commence Moon will transit over Scorpio.
Sunrise: 06:52
Sunset: 18:17
Tithi: Krishna Saptami (upto 04:56 PM), Ashtami
Nakshatra: Vishakha (upto 02:41 PM), Anuradha
Yoga Dhruva (upto 08:26 AM), Vyaghata
Karana Bava (upto 04:56 PM), Balava
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:14 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:35 PM to 02:00 PM
Moon sign Scorpio (after 08:56 AM)
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Aries
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
