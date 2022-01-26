Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang January 26: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for January 26 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Navami of Krishna Paksha. Swati Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:07 AM after which Vishakha will start.
Published on Jan 26, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Navami of Krishna Paksha. Swati Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:07 AM after which Vishakha will start. Ganda Yoga will be in effect . Taitila Karana will be in effect upto 05:33 PM after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Libra.

Sunrise: 07:12

 Sunset: 17:55 

Tithi: Krishna Navami 

Nakshatra: Swati (upto 10:07 AM), Vishakha

 Yoga Ganda

Karana Taitila (upto 05:33 PM), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:21 PM to 03:04 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:34 PM to 01:54 PM

Moon sign Libra

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Pisces

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

 

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

