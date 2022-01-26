Panchang January 26: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Navami of Krishna Paksha. Swati Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:07 AM after which Vishakha will start. Ganda Yoga will be in effect . Taitila Karana will be in effect upto 05:33 PM after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Libra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunrise: 07:12

Sunset: 17:55

Tithi: Krishna Navami

Nakshatra: Swati (upto 10:07 AM), Vishakha

Yoga Ganda

Karana Taitila (upto 05:33 PM), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:21 PM to 03:04 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:34 PM to 01:54 PM

Moon sign Libra

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Pisces

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477