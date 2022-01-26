Panchang January 26: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for January 26 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Navami of Krishna Paksha. Swati Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:07 AM after which Vishakha will start. Ganda Yoga will be in effect . Taitila Karana will be in effect upto 05:33 PM after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Libra.
Sunrise: 07:12
Sunset: 17:55
Tithi: Krishna Navami
Nakshatra: Swati (upto 10:07 AM), Vishakha
Yoga Ganda
Karana Taitila (upto 05:33 PM), Garaja
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 02:21 PM to 03:04 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:34 PM to 01:54 PM
Moon sign Libra
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn
Unfavourable Moon sign Pisces
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
