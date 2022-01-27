Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Panchang January 27: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Panchang January 27: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for January 27 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dashami of Krishna Paksha.
Published on Jan 27, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Dashami of Krishna Paksha. Vishakha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 08:51 AM after which Anuradha will start. Vriddhi Yoga will be in effect . Vanija Karana will be in effect upto 03:28 PM after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Scorpio.

 

Sunrise: 07:12

 Sunset: 17:56

 Tithi: Krishna Dashami

 Nakshatra: Vishakha (upto 08:51 AM), Anuradha

 Yoga Vriddhi

Karana Vanija (upto 03:28 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:55 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:21 PM to 03:04 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:55 PM to 03:15 PM

Moon sign Scorpio

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Aries

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

 

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

