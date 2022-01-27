Panchang January 27: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Dashami of Krishna Paksha. Vishakha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 08:51 AM after which Anuradha will start. Vriddhi Yoga will be in effect . Vanija Karana will be in effect upto 03:28 PM after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Scorpio.

Sunrise: 07:12

Sunset: 17:56

Tithi: Krishna Dashami

Nakshatra: Vishakha (upto 08:51 AM), Anuradha

Yoga Vriddhi

Karana Vanija (upto 03:28 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:55 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:21 PM to 03:04 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:55 PM to 03:15 PM

Moon sign Scorpio

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Aries

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

