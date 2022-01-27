Panchang January 27: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for January 27 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dashami of Krishna Paksha. Vishakha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 08:51 AM after which Anuradha will start. Vriddhi Yoga will be in effect . Vanija Karana will be in effect upto 03:28 PM after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Scorpio.
Sunrise: 07:12
Sunset: 17:56
Tithi: Krishna Dashami
Nakshatra: Vishakha (upto 08:51 AM), Anuradha
Yoga Vriddhi
Karana Vanija (upto 03:28 PM), Vishti
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:55 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:21 PM to 03:04 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:55 PM to 03:15 PM
Moon sign Scorpio
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Aries
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
