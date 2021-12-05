Pisces Daily Horoscope for Dec 05: Give yourself some time

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Being a mysterious and alluring individual, you are a visionary who always doesn't have the confidence to take the leap. Failures can one day lead to success on a big note, so work hard, Pisces! The positive implication of your traits is that you are generous, caring and not inclined to judge. You can be vague and escapist, but make up for it by being compassionate and intuitive. The last of the zodiac you are fluid and tend to be sympathetic and kind to your loved ones with full devotion. Compassionate and intuitive you carry your charm with you everywhere. Remember self-care may be time-consuming but is incredibly important.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Finance Today

Hurray! You may soon be able to balance your books and come out of the loss you have been facing for a long time. It's finally time for the clouds to part and the sun to shine bright through the cracks on the front for you.

Pisces Family Today

You are soon going to receive some good news from someone close. Prepare well, the celebrations are just around the corner. The atmosphere is soon going to turn light with love being sprayed all over the air. You may develop a deep bond with a distant relative too.

Pisces Career Today

"Dead-end job" is what you are facing on your professional front. Don't lose heart, sometimes things don't happen the way you want them to but the never ever give up attitude is what can take you out of the puddles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Health Today

Focus on training your muscles. You may face some ligament or muscle injury if not being careful. The ones indulged in sports should have a diet full of nuts to have immense energy to go through the health issues on your cards ahead.

Pisces Love Life Today

A partner who understands your soul is whom you are likely to meet very soon. Be with the one with whom you have a good intellectual connect with. It's time, find the love in the ones who cherish and celebrate you, Pisces and you will never regret making the choice.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Off White

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026