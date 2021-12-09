Pisces Daily Horoscope for Dec 09: Never give in to obstacles

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Dear Pisces, your philosophical bent of mind is not everybody's cup of tea to read and comprehend. You think on another level and at times mistaken for your out of the box thinking abilities. Today, is yet another day where you will be challenged with some new challenges and difficulties that may require your attention and should be dealt with care. You shall try to never give in to the obstacles; instead, show your true warrior side to the world.

Pisces Finance Today

Nobody is as calculative and manipulative as you are when it comes to dealing with money. And today you will be rewarded with good returns and profits made from your previous investments done. Invest in a new property if you wish and plan.

Pisces Family Today

Hey you always crave some me time, right? You can cherish your alone time in presence of your family for they will be all understanding and supportive of your concerns. Your spouse will have your back throughout the day.

Pisces Career Today

You will be a little extra busy with so much to accomplish in a single day. But, prioritizing your day in advance is surely going to help in winning over the piled-up tasks and responsibilities.

Pisces Health Today

You are advised to take extra care of your eyes, consult a doctor if some irritation persists. The weather changes give rise to allergies that one should not ignore. Rest all seems to be satisfactory and you will stay committed to your fitness regime.

Pisces Love Life Today

You can be somewhat annoyed with your heavy work pressure and will not be able to devote the due time to your relationship. But your partner will be all understanding and supportive throughout and you won't face any issues because of your partner's supportive gesture. He/she will be your strength today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

