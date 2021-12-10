Pisces Daily Horoscope for Dec 10: Trust the vibes and praises

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Accept the bad with the good, Pisces. Go back to the drawing board and let the things solve at their own pace. People will be demanding or critical or simply go through mood swings. Implement the pending decisions. You may feel creatively blocked with a lack of clarity. Indulge in brainstorming. Talk to people, get ideas and your energy flowing. Mistakes made in the past can be rectified don't be critical about yourself and be more flexible. The energy cycle will bring to you some much-needed stability towards the end.

Pisces Finance Today

Investments are about trusting the process. You can have a good time investing in property. There may be a benefit to this indulged in business relating to wholesale works and books. Remember to offer prayers to the goddess of wealth and seek blessings showing your gratitude.

Pisces Family Today

The amount of attention and affection you are providing the young ones in the family is what makes others adore you and see you as a responsible person. Trust the vibes and praises, let your confidence and strength rise to a new level. Accept the applause meant for you.

Pisces Career Today

You can also make success look easy. Know the amount of sweat and blood that goes in to make your rise on the professional front. Remember that patience and persistence pay off. Find innovative ways to build towards the vision.

Pisces Health Today

Don't get too caught up in the outside world and forget what's important – Yes! Your health. Pay attention to your routine and don't miss the exercising routine. Eat dry fruits and consume some calcium products for better energy levels to perform well on the career front. Make time for meditation and manifestation as a part of your health care routine.

Pisces Love Life Today

Uh oh! Looks like you got your heart on a real power player. Let your partner know that spending more time with them means the world to you. There are always two people in a relationship and efforts also need to be two ways. They can certainly understand and come out to you if you mean the world to them.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

