Pisces Daily Horoscope for Dec 11: Keep your mind at peace

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces are the best at bringing positive differences in the lives of people. Some of the Pisces believe that their life is meant for the world's good and choose to dedicate their life for the good of mankind. They enjoy their solitude immensely and do not follow others like a true King. But this might make them feel isolated. Pisces are people who do not rely on anybody. Most of the time, Pisces behave like hotheads. They are unconnected and stay happy in their own company. Looking at the gist of your day, you can have a marvellous day today; nevertheless, you have to pay some due attention to your daily chores. Now let's see how your stars have planned your day.

Pisces Finance Today

Today you may receive your fair share of rewards for the generous work you have been doing over the years. Investments done in the past are likely to get on the favourable side.

Pisces Family Today

Fantastic! You are going to totally enjoy your family time. Today you may get a surprise visit from your whole family members and they may cherish you with the blessings of stars.

Pisces Career Today

Anyone who is trying to open a Café or an Ice-Cream parlour may have to wait for further days to get started with it. People working in the Audit sector may win a quarterly bonus!

Pisces Health Today

Today you may expect relief from your longing illness. Hope for the best things to happen and keep your mind at peace.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your partner might be the motivator for you. Gift your partner, take out for dinner. Your life has all that you need. Make sure that you will be living this moment exclusively. You shall enjoy a blissful time together with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026