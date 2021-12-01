Pisces Daily Horoscope for December 1: Fate is in your hand

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A dual sign connected by the cord represents the mission of soulful embedment of the spiritual and materialistic world. Instead of sticking to your own opinions embrace the opinions brought by others too. Directing your attention towards your innate traits will make you the magnet for miracles. Remember, not all matters can be solved with confrontation and stubbornness. Some require time and space. Don't waste your time pining over things not labelled with your name. Remember Pisces, you hold the stardust within you!

Pisces Finance Today

Honour the divine and you will be released of the judgments which were causing friction. Take a moment to acknowledge the journey and it's time to receive the gold star you deserve.

Pisces Family Today

Spending time with your tribe is your theme for the day. Turn your home into a pot of good vibes spreading and receiving love, care and respect. Spend time with the little ones and the Universe will bless you immensely.

Pisces Career Today

It is true that you may feel beaten and bruised, facing failures too many times. Reclaim the reins, Pisces. The success you desire is right around the corner but it requires you to remember your strengths and power. Your fate is in your hands, dear and only you can make it sparkle.

Pisces Health Today

Your mind and body seem to be full of positive energy. You are on the correct path to achieving your health and goals. Don't lose your willpower and determination and you will rock soon. Start adding more nutrients to your diet. Try to maintain your energy level on hectic days and avoid cold beverages.

Pisces Love Life Today

Allow yourself to believe in magic and let the sparkles in you sprinkle around. Stay open to romance that is flowing into your life. The emotional balance in your life may prosper and assist your stay in the river flowing with love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

