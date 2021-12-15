Pisces Daily Horoscope for December 15: Expect appreciation at work

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Make your faith greater than your fears, Pisces. Although, you are certainly not a quitter you can’t take charge off and overcome something you can’t see. If you have reached seemingly and invisible wall in your quest to accomplish something there is still away around it if you make a few consistent and calculated. The better things in life are usually directly proportional to the effort you are putting in.

Pisces Finance Today

There seems nothing new on the financial front. Remember to be careful while engaging in monetary transactions otherwise you may have to pay through your nose. Be careful of people around you as someone may be thinking to get back at you landing you in some troubles.

Pisces Family Today

Don’t try to find fault with everything your family does for you. Maybe they don’t know much about your recent taste but remember they know you well. Appreciate their efforts and shower them with love. Coming back may make things worse.

Pisces Career Today

Its easy to doubt yourself when things don’t go according to plan. Remember the reason for your start in the first place. Trust yourself to get through this phase. Don’t try to make a habit out of denial. Acknowledge the challenges on the way and think from others perspective too. Sometimes things are not meant to work out the way you imagined they would. Take your time, pull out all your feelings but don’t let yourself get struck there.

Pisces Health Today

If feeling sick from a long time, then good times are ahead now. You may soon get back on your feet, Pisces. Eat healthy food and consume a lot of water. Pay attention to your oral health and hygiene. Eating a lot of junk can cause the misbalance of your nerves resulting in cold.

Pisces Love Life Today

In the world of ‘fancies for short time’, if looking for a once - in- a lifetime kind of romance then wait a little. The universe surely responds by opening the door to happiness soon. Remember, it takes two to either make or break a relation. Stop biting your nails and brooding over the past. Move on to things that are more exciting.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

