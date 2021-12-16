Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Daily Horoscope for December 16: Harmony may prevail in love
Pisces Daily Horoscope for December 16: Harmony may prevail in love

  • Dear Pisces, do not let go of the opportunities that give you a chance to remain at the forefront of all the action instead of being a spectator.
You may be dedicated to your task and get to enjoy the fruits of your labour.
Published on Dec 16, 2021 12:45 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) 

Today, your patience and warm-hearted nature may draw people closer to you. You may get to enjoy the finer and pleasurable things in life. Do not let go of the opportunities that give you a chance to remain at the forefront of all the action instead of being a spectator. You have a grounded personality and your hardworking quality helps you achieve success in all your undertakings. You may be dedicated to your task and get to enjoy the fruits of your labour. You love sticking to a particular schedule and do not like experimenting in life. You may be very easygoing, but your unchecked aggression may work against you. Students are likely to underperform. Travelling at this time with friends may help you reconnect with nature and enjoy yourself thoroughly. 

Pisces Finance Today 

On the financial front, you may add to your wealth by looking for additional sources of income. These may not just give you security, but you may also have enough reserves to invest in a new business. Money put in shares may bring rich dividends. 

Pisces Family Today 

On the domestic front, you are likely to take a keen interest in homely activities, which may keep your elders and children in a cheerful mood. Your family life will be joyful as you pay more attention to the needs of your loved ones. 

Pisces Career Today 

Despite putting in your best efforts on the professional front, you may not be recognized for your services. This may make you rethink your career decisions. A switch to a new organization may not work out on such short notice. 

Pisces Health Today 

On the health front, excess of everything - eating and drinking or even exercising - may cause harm to your physical wellbeing. Everything in moderation may show a positive effect on your health. Yoga may bring peace of mind. 

Pisces Love Life Today 

Cheerfulness and harmony may prevail in your love life and you may be able to enjoy quality time with your romantic partner today. Paying attention to your beloved's needs may bring the two of you closer and strengthen your ties. 

 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Color: Light Yellow 

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

