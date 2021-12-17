Pisces Daily Horoscope for December 17: Do not go overboard

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

The motto of Pisces can be to help everyone. But if we manage to enrage them which is often hard to do, they may not be able to spare us. Pisces are at their peak level of happiness when they give and share their good fortunes with others. Most of the Pisces are giving, loving and caring. Dear Pisces, you may remain extremely generous with gifts and attention towards your family today. Gradually you may be getting what you wanted. Do not go overboard. Enjoy the benefits but at the same time remain gentle and Humble to people around you. An excellent family time with a great travel opportunity may make your day. You may read ahead to get to know your day better.

Pisces Finance Today

Things may not fall as planned, so it is better not to stress yourself. Just go with the flow. Wait for the golden days to come in the future. Hold on tight to your family needs, your repayment of debts can wait for a while.

Pisces Family Today

A good family time is promised by your stars. You may get a chance to go on a business trip with your spouse.

Pisces Career Today

Maintain a low profile at the work place. Avoid getting into details on the topics where you have absolutely no clue about – this may put you in bad light at the work place. A colleague or a subordinate may offer help regarding a project you are stuck with – this is likely to give you a sigh of relief.

Pisces Health Today

Your health looks good on the account of mental health as well as physical health. However, avoiding lethargy during the exercise routine may soon you may reach your fitness goals. You might be attracted to fitness norms. And subsequently, you might make fitness your lifestyle which might affect your life positively.

Pisces Love Life Today

Mutual cooperation between you and your spouse may decrease the differences that are holding you guys back. Your present might not be as you may have expected before getting into this commitment. Handle the situation maturely dear Pisces.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026