Pisces Daily Horoscope for December 19: A promising day!

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, you can expect a happening day. A lot may be on your plate to savour. Weigh your choices carefully before making a final decision. You are likely to execute your plans to perfection. Think over the strategies for your future carefully, to reach your goals. You may meet with success in all your endeavours. Stiff competition awaits you ahead but your calculated moves may help you tackle such situations with ease. Impulsiveness may not yield in kind as expected. Out-of-the-box thinking may be required to come out of sticky situations. Communication may become your keyword today. Students, who have put forth their best efforts, are likely to achieve favourable results on their academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Finance Today

On the financial front, money invested in speculations may give good returns. You are likely to keep surplus capital aside to purchase your dream home. Your family business venture may pick up the pace, bringing handsome profits.

Pisces Family Today

On the domestic front, you may experience a period of dullness as everyone may seem to be stuck in a routine. Planning fun activities with your loved ones may add sparkle to the monotonous homely atmosphere.

Pisces Career Today

On the professional front, your sincerity towards work may be appreciated by your bosses and you may be entrusted with additional responsibilities. Carrying them out as expected is likely to bring you a monetary gain or promotion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Health Today

Although you are likely to enjoy good health, some chronic ailments may return, causing trouble and discomfort. Seeking immediate medical attention is likely to bring relief. Meditation and yoga may immensely benefit you.

Pisces Love Life Today

The day does not seem promising as far as your love life is concerned. Your relationship may undergo stressful situations as disputes with your beloved are likely. Handle the delicate issue sensitively to bring love back in life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026