Pisces Daily Horoscope for December 22: A proactive day

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your faith in the Almighty may now begin to pay off as you would be in a much better state of mind to handle unforeseen situations. This is the time for you to get things in order to avoid future bottlenecks. You are likely to remain energetic despite your busy professional and personal commitment without feeling fatigued as surprising successes brighten your day. Avoid being complacent and keep on sharpening your interpersonal skills to reap rich dividends. Take everything in your stride and don't get emotional on minor issues. Someone is likely to be kind to you and help solve your problem. Students trying to seek admission to reputed universities are likely to be successful. The possibility of litigation concerning an ancestral property you own appears strong; this may increase your expenditure substantially. So remain alert.

Pisces Finance Today

If you are feeling temporarily strapped for cash, don't fret too much; give it time, things are set to improve shortly. Limited speculation may turn out to be gainful. You are likely to receive some pending payments which may improve your financial position.

Pisces Family Today

You might be provoked to get into an argument with your close relatives. Keep calm as a war of words may upset your family members. Some of you may consider moving out of the joint family, but that may not resolve the problem.

Pisces Career Today

You have a tremendous chance today to crack something substantial and prove your ability. You may also receive unexpected appreciation from seniors which may further your career prospects.

Pisces Health Today

You should not worry too much about minor health problems as you may remain at the peak of your well-being. You should maintain a healthy diet to retain your health. Expert opinion to improve your looks may benefit you immensely.

Pisces Love Life Today

You may have to follow an unconventional approach today to charm your partner. Go ahead and be innovative. If you are in a serious relationship, then the chances are that we may hear the wedding bells as you formalize your ties.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026