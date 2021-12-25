Pisces Daily Horoscope for December 25: An auspicious time

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

The last sign of the zodiac list, my dear Pisces, you are represented by the sign of two fish swimming in the opposite direction, which makes you as a personality constantly diving in the two phases of life: the materialistic and the spiritual realm. You at times, are also found to be lost in your own dreamy and fantasy world where you are constantly thriving to be better than your yesterday. Today, it is a day to be living in the real and be in the present without fretting and getting concerned about future challenges. You are going to get some great teaching in life today.

Pisces Finance Today

Dear Pisces, this time may be auspicious, but you are advised not to invest or plan your money to invest in some unknown or less practised investments at the moment. Your monetary gains are stabilized for the moment and you shall not play with it.

Pisces Family Today

Today, be a little religious, courteous and spiritual to not to hurt the sentiments of your elder family members, especially on this auspicious day. You shall seek blessings from them and you may also get lucky to a get a lifetime teaching and learning from them.

Pisces Career Today

As per your card reading according to your planet positioning, you are advised to restrict your urge to overpower some big assignment in the office. It might need some more detailing before getting completed. However, you will have the support of your co-workers.

Pisces Health Today

Today you are feeling rejuvenated and refreshed, all thanks to the fitness regime that you have stuck to lately. Indulge in healthy eating. Take some time out for yoga and stretching exercises.

Pisces Love Life Today

The love life seems to be perfectly blooming with all the love and romance in the air. You must make the most of this great time by spending some lifetime of memories together.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Sandy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026