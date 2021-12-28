Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pisces Daily Horoscope for December 28: Be productive!

Dear Pisces, you might enjoy a great time at your office, but you might fail to win the hearts of your family members today.
Published on Dec 28, 2021 12:45 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

 

Pisces are regarded for being among the most empathetic of all the zodiac signs. Your dependency on people could draw you closer towards people who can stimulate your minds. Pisces are not all afraid to tell people what they think about them without any kind of filter even if it does not sound pretty, but this could put you to trouble on the career front. You may be expected to remain polished at your workspace. Pisces can go to great lengths to ensure the happiness of those around them which might fix a standard value to your personality. A lively feeling is going to cloud you which is seemingly going to enhance the way you look at life! You might enjoy a great time at your office, but you might fail to win the hearts of your family members today. Now let’s discuss about the various aspects of your day as suggested by the constellation and the placement of your stars. 

Pisces Finance Today

Although you might not be facing any monetary issues at present, your future asks you to save; henceforth Pisces are advised to make some plans to save a part of your earnings. 

Pisces Family Today

Today, you may feel jealous of your sibbling for getting a rank in his class. Do not let your insecurities to let you down. You shall soon get a chance to prove your worth. 

 

Pisces Career Today

You may be much more productive at your work place today. Students planning for their higher studies seem to have great future. 

Pisces Health Today

You may be in great shape today! You may feel like an adventurous eater and eat something that you have never tried before. 

Pisces Love Life Today

You are likely to give expensive gifts to someone you love which could be appreciated very much. 

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

