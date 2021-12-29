Pisces Daily Horoscope for December 29: Turbulence in love!

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

The day seems to be productive on the professional front, you may make some wise and smart decisions at work. Your co-workers may appreciate your innovative ideas and way to implement new strategies to solve a complicated and major issue at the office.

You may plan a trip to an adventurous place. You may come across good property deals, it is a favourable time to invest your money in property. You may be concerned about the health of your sibling today. Things seem okay, but you should be cautious on the love front.

What else is there to discover today? Read ahead!

Pisces Finance Today

You are in a good position on the financial front. You have enough savings to buy your dream home or invest in the property market. Good news or excellent gains are foreseen on the work front.

Pisces Family Today

This is a normal day on the domestic front. Someone may visit you and keep you busy all day long. Your spouse may not be in a good mood, so try not to impose your will on him/her.

Pisces Career Today

This is a wonderful day on the professional front. You may get client appreciation mail or recognition at work. A new venture may take off and start reaping rewards for you, so enjoy your professional success.

Pisces Health Today

This is a normal day and you should be cautious about your health. If you are allergic to something, then take better care of yourself. You may plan a trip for personal or business reasons.

Pisces Love Life Today

This is not a suitable day on the love front. You may need to make some efforts to strengthen the bond of love with your partner. Try to throw a surprise party or give him/her something expensive to add spark to your love life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: <i>support@askmanisha.com</i>, <i>psharma@premastrologer.com</i>

Url: <i>www.askmanisha.com</i>, <i>www.premastrologer.com</i>

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026