Pisces Daily Horoscope for Feb 08: New romance may be sweet

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Avoid getting stressed out by trivial matters today. You should keep calm and keep yourself focused. Remember hard work is the key to success and if you stay determined towards your goals and targets, success will come your way. Make the most of your abilities and do not hold yourself back due to your inner fears and insecurities. It may help to step back a little and get some time and space for yourself. Rest, reflect and realize your true worth. Don’t let others tell you your worth. Students may be required to put in extra efforts in their studies as they encounter some ups and downs in their academic life. You may plan to visit a religious place after observing the betterment of the health of your parents. Some of you may succeed in averting a legal battle after you find an acceptable solution to ancestral property.

Pisces Finance Today

The start of the day may see businesspeople earn great rewards of their hard work. You may also come across some good financial opportunities that may boost your wealth. Proceed with due diligence.

Pisces Family Today

Any differences with your elders are likely to get resolved. This will infuse a new spark in your relationship. Your help in household chores will also be appreciated by all.

Pisces Career Today

You might be inclined to switch jobs, but are advised against doing so for now. Wait for a more opportune time. Delegating work without assessing the caliber of subordinates may put the job or project in jeopardy.

Pisces Health Today

You are advised to get your medical check-ups done to guard against health problems. Go to see a physician or therapist to mull over an ongoing concern. It is vital that you take adequate rest after a strenuous workout to start the day with vigor and enthusiasm.

Pisces Love Life Today

The day promises success for those in the search for new acquaintances. The new romance is likely to be sweet and fulfilling. You can use your charm to woo your partner and both of you are likely to enjoy an amazing time together.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

