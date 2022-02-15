Pisces Daily Horoscope for February 15: A moderate time in love

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces is a water sign which is ruled by the planet Neptune and whose symbol is the fish. Pisces are known for being creative, compassionate, fearful, gentle, wise, easily manipulated, escapists, and artistic. Pisces are expected to have a better day than most zodiac signs; however, things on the professional front don't look very good.



Pisces Finance Today

Your financial situation is in an awesome place right now. Today seems to be a great day to look for opportunities in the real estate realm. However, you should choose very carefully from your options.



Pisces Family Today

The chances of you and your family going on a family trip is very plausible this month. You and your family seem to be on good terms, and the health of your family members is pretty good as well.



Pisces Career Today

On the professional front, it seems like you are not doing that great after all; not all things are sunshine and lollipops. However, don't lose your hope and determination and try to work harder. For those Pisces who are unemployed, it looks like the road ahead is full of hurdles, but the result will reap you many fruits.



Pisces Health Today

You are in a very good place today from a health perspective. Keep on exercising and taking care of your body and mental health. You should still try to stay on top of things that worry you and your stressors so that they don’t cause you any undue harm or illness. You should focus on exercising and maintaining a healthy diet.

Pisces Love Life Today

You and your romantic partner have a moderate time. You should try to work on your relationship and solidify your bond with each other. Be more expressive and try to motivate your partner to communicate better with you as well. Try to develop some common hobbies and work on being more supportive with each other.



Lucky Number- 22

Lucky Colour- Dark Slate Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026