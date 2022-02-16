Pisces Daily Horoscope for February 16: Keep a positive mind

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Starting your day with a smile and gratefulness for this life may turn the course of your day around. Expect challenges at work, economic situation or in business and face them with enthusiasm. Nothing beats negativity like one’s determination to deal with it head-on. Implement your style and smartness in dealing with whatever problems life throws at you today. Stay happy and cheerful as your smile tends ease situations. Focus on your mental health to stay ahead of the game and to create a positive outlook. Students shall be required to act more maturely in order to provide mental support at home. Travelling can prove to be more fun than one would have expected. Property issues may take a backseat till you are sure of your financial standing and capacity to take risks. Spend time with friends and discuss your personal issues with near ones to find new mindsets to deal with your problems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Finance Today

Verify and cross-check all decisions with your money related decisions. You may want to refrain from getting involved in suspicious deals that offer high returns quickly. Money made with honesty is the only kind that stays.

Pisces Family Today

Your family life may see some unease due to some silly misunderstanding. Clearing the air around it should be your priority in order to improve the domestic environment for future as well.

Pisces Career Today

Those facing confusion or not understanding certain concept are advised to seek guidance of team leader or coworker instead of making mistakes. Businessmen may find today to be a tough day on income front.

Pisces Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Children may feel unwell. Light home-cooked meals and attention may make them feel better. Those with old ailment may feel the need to consult a doctor. Get more morning sun and eat fulfilling breakfast.

Pisces Love Life Today

Couples are advised to talk through every doubt instead of letting it pile on in your minds. Single people may find a good match in the most unexpected of situations. Enjoy the company of loved ones and trust your instincts.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026