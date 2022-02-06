Pisces Daily Horoscope for February 6: Nurture your relationship

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, you may be in your element as your active lifestyle is likely to give you ample scope for experiment. Your youthful energy may keep you moving ahead with a renewed sense of confidence. The day can be quite eventful for you as some surprises may swing by. You are passionate enough and that may show in the way you work. However, being impatient may help you greatly in life. Matters related to an ancestral property may cause minor frictions with loved ones, which is not likely to be a cause of concern in any way. Travel plans with friends may materialize; but chances are that they may get postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. Students preparing to study abroad are likely to receive a call from a foreign university of their choice.

Pisces Finance Today

On the financial front, your business may be flourishing but profits may not be as per expectations. Your past investments may bring small gains. Keep enough cash reserved to spend on items on necessity when the time comes.

Pisces Family Today

On the domestic front, the atmosphere may be very harmonious and peaceful. Taking an interest in the activities of children may help you lighten your mood. You may spend time in carrying out household chores.

Pisces Career Today

On the professional front, those employed in the service sector may see prosperous times. Workload is likely to increase but the timely help of your subordinates may lessen your burden. You can look forward to easy days.

Pisces Health Today

Your health may be fine but you need to a keep a strict check on your anger. This could clash with your new meditation routine, giving rise to mental health issues. Breathing techniques may help you maintain overall wellness.

Pisces Love Life Today

On the romantic front, ignoring the demands of your significant other may cause problems. There are likely to be trust issues between you two. Nurturing your relationship may bring happiness and satisfaction back in your life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026