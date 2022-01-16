Pisces Daily Horoscope for Jan 16: Avoid being too rigid

Pisces (Feb 18 - Mar 20)

Pisces, you are one of the most artistic and psychic of all the zodiac signs. You are a good listener that makes you a reliable friend and a compassionate partner. It's important for you to have someone who can connect with you at the same level. Expression is important for you, the only reason why you hold back is that you don't think you will be understood. Well guess what you can bet that someone must have felt some type of way like you that's how psyche works. Find more people to talk to you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Finance today

Dear Pisces, if you are planning to buy property or to invest in shares. This day could be a good one. Probably you will get good advice today, listen to this person. He has come for your wellbeing only. Some people may get their money back from the borrowers.

Pisces Family today

You have an amazing family and the universe will give you the reminder today, you are getting good vibes in the home today and the reason being your loving wife or loving wife or your mom. You must be thankful to God for having such a nice family. If you have siblings, you should treat them with good food t. tonight.

Pisces Career today

Enter the office premises with a determination to not to react to whatever it may be. There could be a difference of opinion at the workplace but avoid being too rigid with your thoughts. Some of you may have so much work pressure today that you feel exhausted and crave for a break.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Health today

You are good at taking care of yourself, but today you need to be a little more cautious today as the universe is showing signs of illness. It could be seasonal cold and cough or a viral fever.

Pisces Love life today

You will have a good time with your partner. If you are planning to propose, this is the day.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Light Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026