Pisces Daily Horoscope for January 13: Time to change life for better

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

The day promises a favorable course of affairs, if only you are not afraid to take responsibility for everything that happens. Don’t be hasty, use opportunities coming your way to fulfill your plans and take charge to change your life for the better.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You should have a clear idea of your future. Take care to make only informed decisions in order not to be at a crossroads. You may need a strong dose of motivation to keep you on the path of advancement and progress. With in-depth subject knowledge you can be a bit egoistic and may try to flaunt your knowledge. So it will be essential to be humble in your dealings today. Students, who are preparing for any competitive examination, are likely to get success, but they should not refrain from taking external help. Those working in business relating to real estate are likely to have a profitable run. Their earnings may increase

Pisces Finance Today

Those in business may have smooth day while running their operations. If you plan to expand your investment portfolio then it will be a favorable period for investment. However, don't let yourself be taken in by bad advice you don't completely believe in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Family Today

Energy and planning may be required to address domestic concerns but the effort is well spent. You may experience increased harmony in your relationships. Being honest about how you feel may afford you greater peace of mind.

Pisces Career Today

There is likely to be positive development in your career. But it is advisable to get a strong grasp on the new workload and responsibility. Be wary of your competitors at the workplace as they may look to overpower you.

Pisces Health Today

Start your morning with breathing exercises - this may give you a boost of energy throughout the day. Try to sleep and relax from the bustle of the day before bedtime, take a bath with aromatic oils for a peaceful snooze.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Love Life Today

Those who are in a romantic relationship are likely to have an enjoyable time, as they will share a strong bond with their partner. If you are not lucky in love, pursue constant setbacks, take the initiative. Luck is likely to shine upon you shortly.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026