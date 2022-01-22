Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pisces Daily Horoscope for January 22: Romance on charts!

Dear Pisces, you must try to overlook small faults and to look at things from their perspective in order to understand each other better.
You are shining like you’d always dreamed of.
Published on Jan 22, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

 

You are gentle, kind-hearted and very compassionate. You love deeply and fiercely. Sometimes you might even go overboard. This might be okay with you but you have to accept that others might not be at the same level as you are. This shouldn’t make you believe that you're a victim and make you depressed. Do your thing and let them do theirs. Don't fear being undervalued or under loved because that’s not true.

 

Pisces Health Today

Things are looking great and you look fit and healthy. If there are any particular steps that you have been taking to keep your health in check then you must continue to do so. Focus on yourself and this will help you keep growing.

 

Pisces Finance Today

Finances have been a problem for you but that could also be because you don’t keep a check. You have to learn from previous mistakes and take corrective measures. Be cautious and not spontaneous. It’ll get better from there on.

 

Pisces Career Today

You are shining like you’d always dreamed of. Things have started working out for you and you should be relieved. Keep working hard and remember why you started. Keep that thought in mind and let it take you to greater heights.

 

Pisces Family Today

Your relations with your family have been strained. You must remember that your family has been through everything with you. You must try to overlook small faults and to look at things from their perspective in order to understand each other better. Avoid conflicts and confusion. Try communicating and meeting halfway.

 

Pisces Love Life Today

Romance is in the cards, take this opportunity and enjoy a little with your partner. It’s been long and you need to do it now. Prioritise love and look how it prioritises you back.

Take things slow and show that you care about this certain someone. Keep at it and watch the magic unfold.

 

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

