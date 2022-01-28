Pisces Daily Horoscope for January 28: Set some high goals

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are likely to be high on energy and have tremendous enthusiasm. Set high goals for yourself. You can achieve anything as long as you are able to seize the opportunities that arise. You may share a close bond with friends and they will support you whenever required. Creative ideas need to be taken more seriously, as you might stumble upon something big today. Your relaxed manner makes you popular, and potential partners react positively towards you. Traders may have to go on an unsolicited journey to fulfill business requirements. Therefore, it would be better to avoid this journey now, otherwise, it may cause you mental stress. Students will have to work hard, but they will be successful in their choice of subject. Those of you looking to invest in commercial property may find an ideal one today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Finance Today

It is advisable to work on your financial strategy to improve your savings. Do not take impulsive decisions and weigh every opportunity properly. You will need to keep your expenses in check. For this, while shopping for home, avoid spending money open-handedly.

Pisces Family Today

When immediate family or relatives come calling for your financial support or quality time, be as generous and oblige them. This will strengthen the relationship. Kids and children can face complications and blocks in their life path. They will require some wise guidance, so remain available.

Pisces Career Today

At the workplace, your seniors will appreciate your positive attitude. In fact, you will be able to make friends with your competitors. Your career may progress well and you could be given new opportunities. In such a situation, keep yourself calm and try some innovative ideas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Health Today

Take proper rest and allow your body to recharge, else you can face some health issues. On the health front, avoid harmful habits. It is important to go for your scheduled physical examination. Do not self-medicate and have only prescribed medication.

Pisces Love Life Today

There may be misunderstanding or argument with spouse, if you are not careful today. Better to talk about everything frankly than spoil your mood. Love birds can expect a disappointing day for romance and dating opportunities. Don’t lose heart, things may improve soon.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}