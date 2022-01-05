Pisces Daily Horoscope for January 5: Decide wisely!

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, you are likely to undergo major transformations, which may have a positive impact in your personality. Grab the exciting opportunities that come your way as they hold secrets to a bright future. You love doing creative things, which may give you a chance to bring your hidden talents to the fore. Your dependable nature may draw people closer to you. Your social life may be quite happening today. Choose your contacts to your advantage. Obstacles might slow you down but your determination and sense of purpose may not stop you and you are likely to keep on going. Stay away from a rebellious nature to save your relationships. Travelling with family might turn out to be a blessing in disguise. It is an opportune time to deal in property matters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Finance Today

On the economic front, you may need to be watchful of your expenses as they might disturb your budget. Money from an additional income source may not be enough to balance your expenditures. Speculative activities may bring small gains.

Pisces Family Today

On the domestic front, love and warmth are likely to prevail at home. Celebration of an auspicious occasion in the presence of relatives and close friends may spread joy and cheer in the homely atmosphere.

Pisces Career Today

On the professional front, laziness and procrastination may land you in a soup. You may be held responsible for your actions and jealous colleagues may try to harm your reputation even further. Plan your day wisely to succeed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Health Today

On the health front, paying attention to your bodily needs may augur well for you. Taking time out to relax and unwind may help you enjoy the benefits of a healthy body and sound mind.

Pisces Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your busy work schedules may make your love life take a backseat. This might upset your beloved. Do not take the enjoyable relationship for granted or it may have adverse effects in the long run.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Ruby

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026