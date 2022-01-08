Pisces Daily Horoscope for January 8: Keep your expectations low!

Pisces (Feb 19–Mar 20)Hey Fish, people see you as vulnerable because you do not have defenses like every other sign. Even your water fellow Cancer have claws and Scorpio have the sting. What others miss is that there are all kinds of fish in the sea. Every Pisces is different from one another. You can turn out as a shark with sharp teeth. Move fast, adapt and get lost in the deeper see if there's a need.

Pisces Health TodayThe high strength levels may additionally hold you inspired for the entire day. You may also feel energetic and sparkling for the entire day, but at night time lethargy can interrupt your daily night chores. Keep yourself hydrated and conscious of having wholesome meals.

Pisces Finance TodayYou must stay cautious with your financial transactions. Don't spend money on new belongings or assets. However, you can plan for it nowadays and it'll yield high-quality returns in the coming time. You can be presented with an awesome deal but think before taking it as an investment.

Pisces Career TodayYou will outshine by way of efficaciously engaging in all of your extra and pending obligations at the workplace. You may need to control your team in the absence of your senior and you'll do it wonderfully too. It is counselled to refrain from getting involved in debates and useless discussions.

Pisces Family TodayToday you may experience the unconditional support and love of your own family and those who counted the maximum to you. But don't be a selfish soul and reciprocate their emotions with some warmth and affection. An acquaintance might change into a near one later.

Pisces Love Life TodayDon't expect too much out of your partner, they could have frequent temper swings nowadays. Instead, to make matters better, plan a marvel or present them something valuable to change their mood immediately. Don't get worried in future discussions; it may not bring in suitable effects.

Lucky Number: 5Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: <i>support@askmanisha.com</i>, <i>psharma@premastrologer.com</i>Url: <i>www.askmanisha.com</i>, <i>www.premastrologer.com</i>Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

