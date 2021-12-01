Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for December 1: Don't lose hope Sagittarians!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A typical outspoken, optimistic extrovert. You care for others deeply but don't know how to show it. Your energy prides itself on being straightforward, philosophical and lively. Being related to Jupiter you hold the traits to attract people easily and make them praise your charm. Being a fire sign your energy speaks as your strength. You represent optimism and honesty. These traits also make you stand for the truth even in the most troubling situations. These times indicate a long trip to be in your space for the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Finance Today

A light breeze is flowing towards you with a very little effect and feel in the financial sector. Nothing to lose and nothing to gain is the best description of your financial status. Remember that laziness is not productive and never let it affect your pace or direct you. A good day if planning to invest your riches.

Sagittarius Family Today

It's all laughs and cheers as you are soon going to receive very good news from someone close in the family. Maybe a wedding or some function is what can make your whole family gather and celebrate. Some old disputes seem solved with the bond growing strong.

Sagittarius Career Today

Don't lose hope Sagittarius! As there is a rainbow hidden somewhere inside you. Try to find your actual passion rather than listening to advice and you can make the hearts move with your work, passion and dedication. It may be raining today but remember the skies will clear out soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Health Today

"Excess of everything is bad" so remember to pay attention to resting as well. Remaining extremely busy may affect you mentally and physically too. Pay attention to exercising and keeping yourself fit. Sometimes a little rest is all that you need to be fresh again.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

"The red rose seems withering due to the cold ". Caring isn't all about worrying in the head but expressing your feelings and the love you feel. Sometimes it's just a heart-to-heart talk that is needed and not expensive gifts to sort things out and make them move mountains.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026