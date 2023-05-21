Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 21, 2023 predicts you're falling in love

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 21, 2023 predicts you're falling in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 21, 2023 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for 21 May 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Your love relationship will be intact today.

Daily horoscope prediction says, your prophecy will work out

The daily horoscope predicts a safe love life, a better workplace & good finance. Handle wealth with care while health would also be good. Read more predictions.

New love, robust relationship, and parent’s approval are the highlights of today’s daily horoscope. Your professional performance will be great while general health is also up to the mark.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your love relationship will be intact today. No threat exists both internally and externally. You will see the bonding getting stronger and the results will be awesome. Your parents may approve the relationship and you can even consider marriage. Those who are single will be fortunate to fall in love today but wait for a day or two to propose. Some Sagittarius natives may get hooked up in office romance which if not properly handled may cause serious consequences.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Students will clear the examination today. Those who are in search of their first job will be hired today for a good package. You can put down the paper today as the updated job profile on websites will bring in interview calls in a row. Those who are in the creative segment will receive more opportunities today. Be disciplined at the office and you’ll see the outcomes in the coming days.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Handle the finance with care. Despite the availability of wealth, you need to have a cap on expenses. Do not buy luxury items but gold is a good option as an investment. Take the health of a financial expert for better money management. Long pending dues will be cleared and you may even repay a loan to be financially stable.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Keep the office pressure outside the home and spend the evening with the family. This will take off the pressure from your shoulder. Always stay calm and this is possible by starting the day with yoga and meditation. Today, your menu needs to be tweaked with more minerals, proteins, and nutrients while you should avoid oily stuff. Take a walk either in the morning or evening to improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope sagitarius sagittarius
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP