Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 17, 2022

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may get to reap the benefits of good health. Changes in your lifestyle may have a positive impact on your wellbeing. Your professional track record appears to be promising. You may be given a commanding position at work. This is likely to help you advance in your job. Your financial situation stays stable. A side business may bring in small profits. It may take time for a new venture to get traction. Your family life may prove to be difficult. Your loved ones may crave for your attention. Lady luck appears to be on your side in your romantic life. You may fall in love with someone interesting. This could mean the beginning of a blossoming romance. A journey with children may necessitate careful planning, or it may prove to be stressful. When it comes to property matters, do not make snap decisions. It has the potential to backfire. Students are likely to succeed in difficult competitive tests.

Mars Transit Impact on Sagittarius

On many levels, during transit, you may experience positive changes in your life. This phase will be advantageous for your career as top authorities will encourage your efforts. Your family life may also remain harmonious at this time. You can contemplate conducting a transaction connected to land or property. It may prove profitable. Students aspiring to go abroad may experience positive development. The transit is a good time for you financially and you may benefit from various avenues. The health of the family youngster may cause worry at this time.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You need to be wary of those with whom you interact financially. There are chances that you may be deceived. However, your financial situation is expected to improve as the day progresses. This may bolster your bank account balance.

Sagittarius Family Today

You need to make concerted efforts to fulfill outstanding domestic tasks. Avoid deferring them at all costs. If you find yourself in an unfavorable situation, seek assistance from your elders. This may bring harmony in relationships.

Sagittarius Career Today

On the professional front, things may go smoothly for you. Senior officers are likely to notice your potential and talents. You may get an opportunity to lead from the front. You are likely to excel in your field and achieve success.

Sagittarius Health Today

Your health is likely to be in top shape. You may work towards building your core. Beginning a new fitness routine is likely to improve your physical health. Yoga asanas and calming techniques may help you relax.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Long-distance couples are likely to meet after some time apart. For the young and fancy-free, a new romantic relationship is on the cards. A weekend break is likely to bring you and your partner closer together.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

