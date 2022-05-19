Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily Prediction, May 19, 2022 states, leisure day

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) This is a good day and you may use all your energy in doing something really productive and creative today. Your excellent financial condition may allow you to join some online courses or go for higher studies. Some career choices may be hard to make, but you may not regret later. Having someone by your side to suggest you best career options may make things simpler for you, so seek advice from elders or mentor. You may try to get in touch with relatives, siblings or cousins. Day is wonderful on the family front and you may get chance to participate in a ring ceremony of one of your relatives.

Property may bring you good returns, so you can plan selling your old property. A leisure trip is needed to refresh your mind and body, so search a wonderful location and book your travel package. Things may go great today, but you may face some issues on the work front.

How have stars planned your day? Find out below:

Sagittarius Finance Today: Some may earn good revenue via previous investments. You may build up property and invest in the stock market.

Sagittarius Family Today: This is a good day on the family front. Things are going great and your kids or youngers may make you feel proud by achieving academic or career goals.

Sagittarius Career Today: This is not a suitable day. You may have to take risks in order to make your business grow. Some may plan to set up their business in foreign locations.

Sagittarius Health Today: A long drive with a partner or a short trip with best buddies may refresh you. Those who have been hitting gym to get back in shape, they may get desired results and feel good about this progress.

Sagittarius Love Life Today: You may try to do something extraordinary for your partner or spouse, but some circumstances may not allow you to do so.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Dark Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON