Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 29,'22 states,good health

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) It may turn out to be a promising day. At the beginning of the day, you may get the desired results at your workplace. You may get respect and benefits as well. You can also get good results from the efforts you have made in the past. At the same time, for those who are in business, there is a possibility of clinching a very lucrative deal. This may accelerate your growth exponentially. You can consider long-term investments. However, on the family front, you could experience some discontent which may impact your morale. Love life, however, may bring a reason to smile. Students will excel in their studies and may clear a competitive exam. Investing in land or property matters will pay rich dividends. But, do take the advice of experts before making any decision. When it comes to planning your next excursion, pay attention to planning and advance bookings. It may save you a ton of hassle later on.

Sagittarius Finance Today Financially, Today is auspicious for investment and multiplying your assets. If you invest money prudently in the stock market, then you can make a profit. Those of you who have a partnership business will earn good profits.

Sagittarius Family Today Your relationship with your father is going to improve and he is likely to support you financially. Family may also be very supportive of your career ambitions. A marriage or graduation ceremony may be organized at your house very soon.

Sagittarius Career Today Today, you may have smooth sailing at work. Old tasks which were on hold will be completed, and the new ones will prosper. For some people, there is also a possibility of getting a promotion. While those of you who were unemployed until now can get a job.

Sagittarius Health Today Good health allows you to do things you have always wanted to do. It's time to keep your wonderful health by taking up a new sport or, more likely, going to the gym. A visit to a beautician may further enhance your well-being.

Sagittarius Love Life Today In the love life, a dominating attitude can make things difficult to manage. You are advised to be watchful of your words while interacting with your romantic partner. Improper behaviour to make a partner jealous may backfire badly on the love front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

