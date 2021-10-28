Saturn or Margi Shani will initiate Sade Sati and Dhaiya on these Sun signs

Since October 11, the God of Justice has become Margi. From May 23 rd , 2021 Saturn was retrograde in Capricorn. Margi Shani will have effects on all the 12 sun signs however Saturn will have a special effect on the five sun signs. It is widely believed that Shani is a planet which is always inauspicious, but this is not true.

According to one’s deed, Lord Shani (Saturn) , who is the God of Justice gives the fruits. For Sagittarians, it is the last phase of Shani Sade Sati. On October 11, as the Saturn transited, some of the problems of the sun signs will be reduced. The effect of Shani’s Sade Sati will be removed for Sagittarians as it will transit in Aquarius on April 29, 2022.

Effect of Saturn on people belonging to Capricorn sun sign .It is the second phase of Shani’s Sade Sati for Capricorn. The people of this sun signs might face some problems during this period. They will be prone to financial losses and ailments. In 2025, they will be free from Shani’s Sade Sati. Shani’s Sade Sati and dhaiya will be removed from these sun signs.

On the 29th April of 2022, Shani’s Sade Sati will be removed from Sagittarius sun sign when Saturn will transit from Capricorn to Aquarius. Besides this People of Gemini and Libra sun sign will also be free from Shani Dhaiya. Shani’s Sade Sati and dhaiya will start for these sun signs.

On the one hand, some sun signs will be relieved from Shani (Saturn), and on other hand Shani’s Sade Sati will start for Pisces sun sign. Besides this, people belonging to the Cancer and Scorpio sun signs will also be in the clutch of Shani dhaiya.

(Note: We do not claim the information shared in this article to be accurate

and true. Please consult an expert in the relevant field before adopting

them.)