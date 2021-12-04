Saturn Transit or Shani Gochar: Two sun signs that will be impacted

In the Jyotish Shastra, Saturn’s planetary movement holds an important significance. Like the Shani Sade Sati there is an impact of Shani Dhaiyya too. With the Shani Gochar (Saturn transit) two sun signs experience Shani Dhaiyya. Currently, there is Shani Dhaiyya for Gemini and Libra. Saturn is presently placed in the Capricorn sun sign. It takes two and a half years for the transition of Saturn. Let’s find out which are the sun signs that will experience the Shani Dhaiyya with the transit of Saturn.

Saturn will transit in the Aquarius sun sign on 29 April 2022. Saturn is also considered the lord of Aquarius sun sign. Along with the transit of Saturn, Shani Dhaiyya will begin for Cancer and Scorpio sun sign. Pisces sun sign will experience Shani Sade Sati.

Saturn’s crooked eyes are on these sun signs at present

At present Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius sun signs are experiencing Shani Sade Sati. This is the last phase of Shani Sade Sati for Sagittarius. With the transit of Saturn, the wrath of this planet will be gone for Sagittarius sun sign. There is Shani Dhaiyya for Gemini and Libra sun sign at present.

When will Saturn retreat?

Saturn will retreat and transit in Capricorn on 12 July 2022. As soon as Saturn will retreat, the sun signs which are free from the Mahadasha of Saturn will come into the grip of Shani Dhaiyya and Shani Sade Sati. After this, Saturn will be retreating in Capricorn until 17 January 2023. During this period, Gemini and Libra will be under the influence of Shani Dhaiyya while Capricorn, Aquarius and Sagittarius will experience Shani Sade Sati.

Be cautious in work

People experiencing Shani Mahadasha should abstain from activities involving any risk. Besides this avoid consuming meat and alcohol. You should help the poor. Follow safety guidelines using the vehicle.

(The information given in this article may not be accurate or true. Before following them, it is advised to consult an expert in the relevant field.)