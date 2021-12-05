Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Dec 05: Don't get affected by changes

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your determination and loyalty are what can make you stand alone against all odds. Never doubt your traits and be courageous in whatever you do. Don't let others' opinions about you make you doubt yourself and feel guilty for being upright in the front. Remember you are Scorpio! Don't let yourself be affected by any unexpected forceful changes. You are imaginative, intelligent and have an independent mind so do things your way and be fair!

Scorpio Finance Today

You may experience a loss if monetary matters are not handled wisely. Don't "ante up" just to show others or for creating a buzz. These decisions may make you feel regretful later in the day. Spend according to the income and you may soon receive bliss!

Scorpio Family Today

You may soon be made to rule the roost. Your determination and loyalty will portray you as the most perfect candidate to be showered with praises and roses in the family. There may be a celebration soon to congratulate you on achieving the big in life.

Scorpio Career Today

Expect a huge shift in this area of your life, Scorpio. Find ways to resolve the conflict rather than go to war every day. Break – nay, demolish – the walls that stand in your way. Be brave to protect your position and let your work life open the success door for you.

Scorpio Health Today

Fitness and harmony are what your body is craving at the moment. Paying attention to health is what is likely to enhance the quality of your work. Remember to be careful to not land yourself in any kind of trouble. Start slow and pick the pace with time later.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Yes! Love is important but not at the cost of your own self-respect and choices, my dear. Do not doubt your innate qualities just because your partner does not acknowledge them. You are beautiful, you have the calibre to move blocks. Recognize the real you and remember toxic relations can never be successful.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026