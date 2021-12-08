Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Dec 08: Believe in yourself

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, you are likely to get out of your comfort zone, disregard your past actions and start afresh for a better tomorrow. You may be able to complete your pending tasks in no time. Similarly, you may be able to devote much time to self-improvement. A life of comforts and luxuries waits for you. The time may be right to make good progress in your personal as well as professional life with the help of influential people around you. Do not be too pessimistic regarding yourself or it could bring you self harm. Trust in yourself and focus on your goals to achieve success. Your life is likely to take a turn for the better. Decisions related to an ancestral property are likely to be in your favour. Students may have to work hard to succeed in exams.

Scorpio Finance Today

On the financial front, a new partnership venture may finally take shape. It may prove to be very profitable. However, your spendthrift nature may burn a hole in your pocket. Careful money management may help you save a lot for the future.

Scorpio Family Today

On the domestic front, the day is very good. Warmth in hearts and care for each other may be evident in the behaviour of loved ones at home. Lending emotional support when most needed is likely to strengthen your family ties.

Scorpio Career Today

On the professional front, even your persistent efforts may not impress your bosses. This could leave you frustrated, which may affect your productivity. Stay focused and let negative thoughts subside and situations are likely to turn around soon.

Scorpio Health Today

Health-wise, there are likely to be positive changes in your wellbeing. Your mood may improve and your energy levels are likely to increase. Taking up sporting activities and joining a yoga class may show positive effects on your overall health.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You may experience some highs and lows in your love life today. Ignoring your partner's needs may make them rethink their decision and choice. Devoting time to plan fun activities together or a romantic getaway is likely to rekindle your passion.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Peach

