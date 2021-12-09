Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Dec 09: It is a good day

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 23)

Scorpios are known for their revengeful side. But only a few people notice their utter sense of commitment and loyalty to every task and person that matters to them. You are also praised for your sheer sense of wisdom that you apply in tough situations to win over and come out of it. Today, make use of all your qualities and you will again come out with flying colours. Be the best that you always are, today!

Scorpio Finance Today

Today expect a good favourable day for you in terms of monetary gains. If you have a hotel business, you are going to witness a flourishing day. Invest your money in any investment that you have been eyeing for a long time, everything is going to bring you good results.

Scorpio Family Today

With your cheerful and happy mood today, every family member in your family is going to catch up with your vibe and get in the mood of happiness too. It is a good day to enjoy and spend some quality time with friends and family.

Scorpio Career Today

Don't push yourself too hard if given too much responsibility and additional tasks at the work front. Just concentrate and make a priority list of important things for today and work on them; everything will fall in place eventually by the end of the day.

Scorpio Health Today

Take a little pause today and break free of your monotonous routine. Spend some time alone to gain mental clarity about your plans. Mental peace should be your concern of the day. Don't take extra pressure of your work or family problems as it can cause mental stress.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You may want to surprise your partner or spouse by taking them on a staycation or planning a short trip together. Good romantic time is predicted for Scorpions and you are surely going to make the most of it.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026