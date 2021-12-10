Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Dec 10: Learn to embrace

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Life is an experiment, Scorpio! The more you practice the better the results are! People around may constantly challenge your belief system. Stand up for your truth. Remember to take a break and relax when feeling overwhelmed by emotions. Indulge more in creative works and you will be at an all-time high. Let out the negativity to make your soul shine bright. Embrace life's many experiences and even the darkness will show you the light. Learn to embrace what you actually want. The inner peace is all dependent on you. Let go of your need to compare.

Scorpio Finance Today

Going Dutch is what can save you from heavy losses. Don't act all smart and be greedy. Greed may lead to losing your money. Invest wisely and spend wisely too. Showing off sometimes makes a hole in one's pockets.

Scorpio Family Today

Say a big Yes to actively participate in the family chores. Clear out the dispute baggage and it's given that others might see you in a new light too. Work on befriending the young ones and try to acknowledge their opinions with respect. Communication is the key to dissolving misunderstandings.

Scorpio Career Today

Don't drive yourself crazy with your own expectations of work. Have a conversation with the long-forgotten parts of you and you can truly find the key to success. Work on befriending the ones around you rather than criticizing them for the works.

Scorpio Health Today

You may feel light-headed today. Finding yourself in high spirits with an active, energetic and fresh mind. Those indulged in sorts may receive good news. Those trying to lose weight, manifest themselves first and see the magic happening afterwards. Eat all your greens to maintain your health in the same way.

Scorpio Love Life Today

A shift from love to war is what you may face today. For someone as peace-loving as you, being at odds with your lover can really throw you off. Don't try to match the harsh words with yours. Get your point gently but firmly in a true scorpion manner, dear. Discard the old ways of relating to each other.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

