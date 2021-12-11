Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Dec 11: Health front looks good

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpios are very polite and generous beings who find it hard to say no to people. Scorpios have an outstanding talent inside them that motivates them to tackle crises. Scorpios very well know how to handle an emotional situation; they are amazing at compartmentalizing and do not get overwhelmed by intense emotions. Isn't this amazing Scorpios? You are tremendous in your own way. Scorpio's ruling planets are Mars. The planet represents passion and ambition which is concerned with the power behind the passion. You can hope to have a good day as it may involve travelling opportunities. Good time with property dealings has been suggested by your stars! Overall, a lucky day is waiting for you Scorpios.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now that you have seen the gist of the overall day, let us look into individual aspects of life.

Scorpio Finance Today

It seems like a good time to invest in cryptocurrencies. Properties you are looking out to include in your asset list might be available at an affordable price.

Scorpio Family Today

Fascinating Scorpios, your time with your family may bring immense joy and pleasure today. Your family may aid you in your decision and finally, you may achieve your long term goals.

Scorpio Career Today

Most of you will be able to complete all the pending works at your desk today. Those who have signed deals in business may achieve positive results and leap into expansion!

Scorpio Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpios may expect to have satisfactory health today. Keeping a balance between your exercising activity and dietary intake is likely to help you remain healthy.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Gift your better half with some precious stone to enlighten your day. For those in a relationship, give some more time into your relationship as it does not seem to be a great time to propose.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026