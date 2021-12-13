Scorpio Horoscope for Dec 13: Avoid signing any deals

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This is going to be a good day; you just need to be cautious on the domestic front. Some issues regarding ancestral property may crop up and hamper domestic harmony. Your spouse may need his/her space, so try to understand the feeling of your partner rather than getting angry or overreacting over a normal situation.

Avoid investing your money in any property deal today as stars are not in your favour today. You may get good news on the professional front. Some may get good job offers, while others may expect a promotion or salary hike.

What lies further? Find below!

Scorpio Finance Today

You have a stable financial condition, so try to add new income sources to boost your bank balance or savings. You may have to lend money to someone, try to avoid it as there are chances you may lose your money.

Scorpio Family Today

This is not a good day on the family front, so do not expect much. A family member may irritate you a lot by being very demanding. Some family disputes are foreseen, so be careful.

Scorpio Career Today

This is an excellent day that can bring lots of opportunities. Your contacts may get you clients or new business deals. Superiors at work may appreciate your ideas and smooth decision-making power. You have new heights to reach on the career front.

Scorpio Health Today

You are in excellent form on the health front. Your happiness and satisfaction level may be very high. Someone may seek your guidance or tips to be fit and fine. Some may also get an appreciation for their perfect health and maintained figure.

Scorpio Love Life Today

This is a good day on the love front. Excitement and enjoyable time are foreseen. Singles may meet someone special as stars are favourable to you. Married couples may feel blissful.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

