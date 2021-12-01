Scorpio Daily Horoscope for December 1: Time for wounds to heal

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Placing the highest value on the authentic, you are a person who doesn't have time to fake. A sign of unquestionable passion and power you don't care for someone's approvals or support. Represented by the "Scorpius" constellation you are equally tough and can thrive through the most challenging situations. Being good with technical details you have the stamina to take the most difficult tasks. The day shows the beginning of the best times for you ahead.

Scorpio Finance Today

Take care! It seems the time for the formation of tornadoes that can blow even the most powerful deals away. Be careful not to be caught in legal matters and avoid getting into trouble related to money. You may lose the riches as a part of your silly mistake or abrupt decisions so heads up and think straight.

Scorpio Family Today

It's calm as with the family. The issues you were having different opinions on seems disappearing with the raise in understanding each other. It's time for the clouds to part and the sun to shine bright and provide warmth to the hearts healing old wounds.

Scorpio Career Today

The things which were "up in the air" seems to be sorted now and slowly catching the pace on the professional front. Your smart work has started releasing its colours, making the dish look tempting to eat. So be relaxed and focus on the front to grasp every possible opportunity.

Scorpio Health Today

You're believing the mantra "health is wealth" and it seems to be bearing fruits now. The long-term problems are slowly vanishing in the thin air making you feel fresh and light. Don't forget to keep the good work up and avoid being lazy.

Scorpio Love Life Today

It's time for the entry of someone special to come and lighten up your life with the magic lamps of love and care. Remember how the diamonds and coal differs and the cupid is all set to cheer loud for you from a distance.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

