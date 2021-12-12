Scorpio Daily Horoscope for December 12: Be a little cautious

SCORPIO (October 24-November 23)

If someone trusts you for no valid reasons, you know how to keep up their trust and not break it, my dear Scorpio! You are a true example of a loyal personality. However, sometimes you are mistaken for your revenge taking urge and secretive quality that you keep hiding from the world. Today, be a little cautious with people and situations around you. You may be judged wrong for some particular situation at work but don't fret, in the end, the truth will prevail and you will be spared.

Scorpio Finance Today

If you have recently invested money in a start-up, chances are that it will spike up and you will start noticing positive change and growth. It may be a challenging time financial wise, but with your wittiness and wisdom, you will think of multiplying your finances.

Scorpio Family Today

You may have to invest some money in the renovation or repair of some important home utility items. Your spouse can have unusual tantrums and you are advised to manage this in order to avoid a fight.

Scorpio Career Today

Career-wise it seems to be a good day as predicted by your planetary positions. You will see some noticeable growth in your career graph. Switching a career with your passion can also bring good results in the future.

Scorpio Health Today

You have been avoiding your health issues and concerns for a long time because of your heavy work schedule. Today, you shall invest in some good gym membership or sign up for a good yoga workshop for your holistic well being.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Today, please appreciate the small and tiny efforts that your partner or spouse takes up in order to make this relationship smooth and working. You shall also take some serious interest in taking your relationship to next level.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Purple

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026