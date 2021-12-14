Scorpio Daily Horoscope for December 14: A bright day for students

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpio’s style is highly sexual, flirty and powerful. Romance is like a battle field for you, and you can go to any extent to sting you beloved with your charm. You have next level confidence and will appreciate your partner without being afraid. Almost no one can resist a Scorpio’s charm. You are known to have the best flirting skills and will do whatever it takes to get your crush’s attention. You have no planned trips and travels for the day but it seems that any important work commitment might lead you to travel. You are planning to go for higher education and today you will receive lot of offers for the same from prestigious institutions which may offer you scholarship even.

Scorpio Finance Today

There would be a strong influx of money and there would be no big unwanted costs. Using some of your hard-earned money, you can treat yourself and your loved ones. You can purchase your dream house or car for high-value items. There are chances of getting an ancestral property as a gift.

Scorpio Family Today

There can be heated arguments with your spouse or any of your closed family members. Maintain your cool and try to calm those around you as well. Better days are seen in the future.

Scorpio Career Today

Your day is packed with many hectic events such as the start of a campaign, the launch of a product, etc. Your energized presence would make people around you give their two hundred percent at work.

Scorpio Health Today

You would be filled with energy and will be great at your work. It is suggested for you to take care of your health and be very particular about your fitness regime and food habits.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You need to be a lot more understanding and flexible. But this attitude will actually improve your romantic life and your partner will also begin to feel much more amiable. Try to renew your old relationship with a meaningful gesture.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026