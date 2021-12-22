Scorpio Daily Horoscope for December 22: Expect ups and downs in career

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are likely to remain mentally active all day and may be able to solve all problems with your intellect and intuition. You can go ahead and take calculated risks and even introduce some new concepts. This is likely to make you stand out from the crowd and earn you a positive reputation. Be innovative and think out-of-the-box when confronted with an unexpected and challenging situation. Don't worry too much; trust in your abilities and ingenuity. Being patiently and acting carefully may enable you to overcome complications. Students wishing to excel in higher education will need to work very hard and streamline their study schedules. The day appears very favourable for wealth and property deals, and you are likely to be successful with minimal efforts.

Scorpio Finance Today

You are advised to remain cautious against theft or deceit in financial matters and cross-check all your transactions carefully. Your diligence is likely to pay off in business which may translate into handsome profits.

Scorpio Family Today

The domestic environment is likely to remain joyful as matrimonial alliance may materialize for an eligible family member today. Expecting couples may be blessed with a new family member very soon; bringing joy all around.

Scorpio Career Today

There may be ups and downs in a project or assignment you may be involved in. Tread carefully and plan your actions well to tide over the problem. Your relations with superiors may continue to remain a sore point.

Scorpio Health Today

Opting for a massage or a sauna is likely to give you a lift and invigorate the way you feel about yourself. So, go ahead and book one soon. Your mental health is also likely to be good and you may enjoy peaceful, cheerful and positive thoughts all day.

Scorpio Love Life Today

For those who are single, this could open a new chapter in your love life. Spending time with someone special will make the day sensational. Those wishing to tie the knot are likely to find suitable matches.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

