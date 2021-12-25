Scorpio Daily Horoscope for December 25: Don't overexert

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 23)

Being a fiery fire sign that you are our dear Scorpio friend, you are driven with passion and boldness. And at times, you are highly mistaken for your ever-ready spontaneous quality to do anything. But you derive your true strength and courage from the spiritual and, emotional and psychic realm in life. Today, you are going to be the best of everything you are. And for the same, you are advised not to rush and bump into things without realizing their actual worth and purpose in serving you.

Scorpio Finance Today

Today, in your financial chart you are advised not to take hasty decisions regarding your spending transactions as it might lead to heavy expenditure. Keep a check on your savings and plan your budget accordingly.

Scorpio Family Today

There is an atmosphere of celebration and joy in your family and you are occupied with your jam-packed schedule. However, you must take some time out and be with the company of your loved ones and enjoy this good time together with all the family members.

Scorpio Career Today

For you, you have combined your soul with your work life and today also you are at no rest. At work, professionals will be rewarded and applauded for the hard work and efforts taken in the past but still don't be so devoted to it and take time to relax.

Scorpio Health Today

You are recommended to keep a check on your dietary patterns in order to maintain a healthy stomach and proper digestion. Eat light and home-cooked meals. Also, don't overexert yourself with the celebration.

Scorpio Love Life Today

It is the right time to express your long felt feelings and emotions to your partner; this will take it to another level. Plus, your spouse is all ears to you today so you can have their back for understanding and reciprocating your feelings.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026